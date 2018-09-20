Broadway BUZZ

Noma Dumezweni, Jamie Parker & Paul Thornley in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)
Music of Tony-Winning Hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to Be Released on New Album
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 20, 2018

The stirring music within the Broadway play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will soon appear on a special new album, set for release digitally and on CD on November 2. Titled The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the album features compositions written, performed and recorded by Grammy winner Imogen Heap.

The album will be presented as four contemporary musical suites, each showcasing one of the play's theatrical acts. This unique new album format chronologically features the music heard in the stage production.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London. It is also now playing at the Lyric Theatre on Broadway, where it opened in April 2018, taking home six Tony Awards including Best Play.

 

