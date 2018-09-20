Broadway BUZZ

West End Alum & ITV's The Big Audition Winner Laura Tyrer to Join London's Chicago as Velma
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 20, 2018
Laura Tyrer
(Photo provided by Raw PR)

The hit West End staging of Kander & Ebb's Chicago will welcome Laura Tyrer in the role of Velma Kelly on September 24. Tyrer secured the role via an audition to be shown as part of the brand-new television series The Big Audition, which begins on ITV next month. Tyrer will play a limited engagement at the Phoenix Theatre through October 6.

Tyrer's previous West End credits include Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, From Here to Eternity, Cabaret, Spamalot and most recently Ruthless! She has also been seen on national tours of Thoroughly Modern Millie, White Christmas and Beauty and the Beast.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse and direction by Walter Bobbie.

Newsletters