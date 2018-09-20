Broadway BUZZ

Broadway.com Fall Preview: Stephanie J. Block Gets Ready to Strut Her Stuff in The Cher Show
2018 Fall Preview Video
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 20, 2018

Watch Broadway powerhouse Stephanie J. Block dish on The Cher Show.

Watch the Video

The Cher Show

Cher's life story is brought to the stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.
