Broadway BUZZ
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Broadway.com Fall Preview: Stephanie J. Block Gets Ready to Strut Her Stuff in
The Cher Show
2018 Fall Preview Video
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 20, 2018
Watch Broadway powerhouse Stephanie J. Block dish on
The Cher Show
.
The Cher Show
Cher's life story is brought to the stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.
Articles
