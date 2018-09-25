Janet McTeer Is a Trailblazing Stage Legend in Bernhardt/Hamlet

Bernhardt/Hamlet, a world premiere play by Pulitzer finalist Theresa Rebeck, officially opens at the American Airlines Theatre on September 25. Directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, the play is headlined by Tony winner Janet McTeer starring as legendary French stage actress Sarah Bernhardt.



Bernhardt/Hamlet follows the true story of Bernhardt, who in 1899 set out to play the title role in a production of Shakespeare's Hamlet. The cast also includes Tony nominee Dylan Baker, Jason Butler Harner, Tony Carlin, Matthew Saldivar, Nick Westrate, Ito Aghayere, Brittany Bradford, Aaron Costa Ganis and Triney Sandoval.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of McTeer and her fellow cast introducing an iconic story onstage.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.