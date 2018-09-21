Taylor Louderman on Channeling A Simple Favor Star Blake Lively to Play the Queen Bee in Mean Girls

While appearing on the September 20 episode of Broadway.com's daily live Facebook news show #LiveAtFive, Mean Girls star Taylor Louderman spoke about keeping the hit musical fresh and how she channels Blake Lively when playing Regina George.

Playing the meanest mean girl comes with some challenges, so Louderman uses her acting inspirations to get in the mindset of Regina. "I definitely watched Blake Lively in Gossip Girl. I just watched her in A Simple Favor," Louderman says about the new film in which Lively stars as a highly stylish and highly manipulative character. "I saw it yesterday morning and went into the show like, 'Be Blake Lively, Be Blake Lively in A Simple Favor. I was totally thinking of her and it made the show really fun."

Louderman, who has previously appeared on Broadway in Bring It On the Musical and Kinky Boots, earned a Tony nomination for bringing high school queen bee Regina George to life in the musical based on the 2004 Tina Fey movie of the same name. Mean Girls tells the story of a teen who moves from the African savanna to the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George.

Louderman has been playing the role of Regina, originated on-screen by Rachel McAdams, since the show's world premiere production in Washington, D.C. in 2017. In order to keep the show fresh and fun, Louderman makes sure to look at how far she has come: "Sometimes when you get into a longer run of things you're like, 'OK, I am a robot every night,'" Louderman says. "I try to remind myself that a year ago I was wanting this so bad, and here we are and, this is amazing!"

When asked if she would star in a musical version of the movie she replied, "Yes, I would!"

