Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Taylor Louderman on Channeling A Simple Favor Star Blake Lively to Play the Queen Bee in Mean Girls
Features
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 21, 2018
Taylor Louderman
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

While appearing on the September 20 episode of Broadway.com's daily live Facebook news show #LiveAtFive, Mean Girls star Taylor Louderman spoke about keeping the hit musical fresh and how she channels Blake Lively when playing Regina George.

Playing the meanest mean girl comes with some challenges, so Louderman uses her acting inspirations to get in the mindset of Regina. "I definitely watched Blake Lively in Gossip Girl. I just watched her in A Simple Favor,"  Louderman says about the new film in which Lively stars as a highly stylish and highly manipulative character. "I saw it yesterday morning and went into the show like, 'Be Blake Lively, Be Blake Lively in A Simple Favor. I was totally thinking of her and it made the show really fun."

Louderman, who has previously appeared on Broadway in Bring It On the Musical and Kinky Boots, earned a Tony nomination for bringing high school queen bee Regina George to life in the musical based on the 2004 Tina Fey movie of the same name. Mean Girls tells the story of a teen who moves from the African savanna to the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George.

Louderman has been playing the role of Regina, originated on-screen by Rachel McAdams, since the show's world premiere production in Washington, D.C. in 2017. In order to keep the show fresh and fun, Louderman makes sure to look at how far she has come: "Sometimes when you get into a longer run of things you're like, 'OK, I am a robot every night,'" Louderman says. "I try to remind myself that a year ago I was wanting this so bad, and here we are and, this is amazing!"

When asked if she would star in a musical version of the movie she replied, "Yes, I would!"

Watch Taylor Louderman on #LiveAtFive below and be sure to tune in every day for a new episode on Broadway’s Facebook page.

Mean Girls

Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, now on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Let's Do This, Bitches! Broadway's Stephanie J. Block on Rising Up as Cher in The Cher Show
  2. Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway
  3. Tracy Letts & Annette Bening to Lead Broadway Revival of All My Sons
  4. Tony Winner Judy Kaye Is the New Dowager Empress of Broadway's Anastasia
  5. Cherry Jones, Bobby Cannavale & Daniel Radcliffe Explore Truth, Art and The Lifespan of a Fact

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Frozen Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters