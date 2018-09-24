Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Lucie Arnaz & Robert Klein Will Return to They're Playing Our Song for Actors Fund Benefit Concert
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 24, 2018
Lucie Arnaz
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Lucie Arnaz and Robert Klein, the original stars of the 1979 Tony-nominated musical comedy They're Playing Our Song, will reunite this winter in a one-night 40th-anniversary concert of the beloved show. Chet Walker will direct and Larry Blank will musical-direct the benefit for The Actors Fund, taking place at Broadway's Music Box Theatre on February 11, 2019 at 7:30pm.

Featuring a book by three-time Tony winner Neil Simon and a score by Oscar winners Marvin Hamlisch and Carole Bayer Sager, They’re Playing Our Song is based on the real-life relationship between Hamlisch and Sager. The musical follows Vernon Gersh (Klein), a successful wisecracking composer who teams up with quirky Lyricist Sonia Walsk (Arnaz). The mismatched pair goes through a variety of hurdles, personal and professional, before falling in love.

"To be asked to revisit one of the best theatrical memories of my career, and get a chance to have those Neil Simon words come out of my mouth again and bring Marvin and Carole's unforgettable music back to the stage was just too good an invitation to turn down," said Arnaz. "The original cast forty years after its Broadway opening? Truly rare. Maybe even historic. Best of all we will be packing the house to benefit The Actors Fund, especially Song's original 'keyboard fingers' Fran Liebergal. Robert Klein and I do laugh, though, that instead of the love story of Marvin Hamlisch and Carole Bayer Sager, we're now playing Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields. Ha! And I can't wait."

"I'm thrilled to be reuniting with Lucie to step back into this show which has meant so much to us, especially for such a great cause, The Actors Fund," said Klein. "To sing the wonderful songs of Marvin Hamlisch and Carole Bayer Sager and to say the great lines of Neil Simon is a thrill. Still fresh after forty years."

Look back at Arnaz and Klein in the musical's Tony Awards performance below.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Let's Do This, Bitches! Broadway's Stephanie J. Block on Rising Up as Cher in The Cher Show
  2. Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway
  3. Watch Christiani Pitts Go Face to Face with Broadway's King Kong
  4. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Roles You Want to See Emmy Winner Darren Criss Play on Broadway
  5. Primping for The Prom! Meet the Stars of the New Broadway Musical Comedy

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters