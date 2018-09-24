The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Roles You Want to See Emmy Winner Darren Criss Play on Broadway

It's been one week since Broadway favorite Darren Criss earned his first Emmy Award for his performance in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, and we're still celebrating! In honor of Criss taking home a trophy, we asked what current Broadway role you would want to see him take on. Check below to see if your favorite choice made the list!

10. Aaron Samuels Mean Girls

9. Evan Hansen, Dear Evan Hansen

8. Hans, Frozen

7. Dmitry, Anastasia

6. Dr. Pomatter, Waitress

5. Harry Potter, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

4. Elder Price, The Book of Mormon

3. King George, Hamilton

2. Charlie Price, Kinky Boots