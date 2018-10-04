Broadway BUZZ

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Broadway's True West Starring Ethan Hawke & Paul Dano
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 4, 2018
Ethan Hawke & Paul Dano
(Photos: Emilio Madrid Kuser & Bruce Glikas)

Tickets are now on sale for the new Broadway revival of Sam Shepard's True West, arriving at the American Airlines Theatre on December 27, 2018. James Macdonald will direct the production, scheduled to officially open on January 24, 2019. Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano will star.

True West follows two brothers who have more in common than they think. Holed up in their mother's California house, screenwriter Austin (Dano) and lowlife Lee (Hawke) wrestle with big issues—and each other.

Completing the cast is Marylouise Burke as Mom and Gary Wilmes as Saul Kimmer. The creative team will include Mimi Lien (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design) and Jane Cox (lighting design).

True West is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 17, 2019.

