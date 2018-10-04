Tickets Are Now on Sale for Fiasco's Off-Broadway Revival of Merrily We Roll Along

Tickets are now on sale for Fiasco Theater's new, reimagined production of George Furth and Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical Merrily We Roll Along, set to play Roundabout Theater Company's off-Broadway venue, the Laura Pels Theatre, in 2019. Fiasco Theater Co-Artistic Director Noah Brody will direct the production, with music direction and orchestrations by Tony nominee Alexander Gemignani and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Previews will begin on January 12 with an opening slated for February 19.



Based on the 1934 play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, Merrily We Roll Along features a book by Furth and score by Sondheim. The musical revolves around a former Broadway composer named Franklin Shepard who has abandoned his friends and his music career to become a Hollywood film producer. The musical starts at the height of Shepard's Hollywood success and goes backward, showing snapshots of his life.



Merrily We Roll Along will feature Fiasco company members Jessie Austrian, Paul L. Coffey, Ben Steinfeld and Emily Young, with additional casting to come. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through April 7, 2019.