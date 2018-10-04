Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Tickets Are Now on Sale for Fiasco's Off-Broadway Revival of Merrily We Roll Along
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 4, 2018
Noah Brody
(Photo: Polk & Co.)

Tickets are now on sale for Fiasco Theater's new, reimagined production of George Furth and Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical Merrily We Roll Along, set to play Roundabout Theater Company's off-Broadway venue, the Laura Pels Theatre, in 2019. Fiasco Theater Co-Artistic Director Noah Brody will direct the production, with music direction and orchestrations by Tony nominee Alexander Gemignani and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Previews will begin on January 12 with an opening slated for February 19.

Based on the 1934 play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, Merrily We Roll Along features a book by Furth and score by Sondheim. The musical revolves around a former Broadway composer named Franklin Shepard who has abandoned his friends and his music career to become a Hollywood film producer. The musical starts at the height of Shepard's Hollywood success and goes backward, showing snapshots of his life.

Merrily We Roll Along will feature Fiasco company members Jessie Austrian, Paul L. Coffey, Ben Steinfeld and Emily Young, with additional casting to come. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through April 7, 2019.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Mean Girls Ensemble Throws a Revenge Party for the Ages
  2. Laurie Metcalf Will Play Hillary Clinton on Broadway in Lucas Hnath's Hillary and Clinton; John Lithgow to Co-Star as Bill
  3. Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway
  4. Exclusive! Hear Ben Levi Ross & Mallory Bechtel Read & Sing on Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel Audiobook
  5. Simply the Best! Tina Turner Bio-Musical Set for Broadway Transfer

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked Hamilton The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Frozen School of Rock - The Musical My Fair Lady All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters