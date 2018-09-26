Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Jim Walton Joins Broadway's Come From Away as His Niece Emily Walton Brings the Show Across the Country
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 26, 2018
Jim Walton
(Photo provided by Polk & Co.)

Stage veteran Jim Walton is returning to Broadway. The talented actor has been announced to take on the roles of Nick/Doug & others in the hit musical Come From Away at the Schoenfeld Theatre beginning on November 13. Walton will replace original cast member Lee MacDougall, who is set to play his final performance on November 11. Walton steps into the Broadway production as his niece, Emily Walton, is gearing up to appear as Janice & others in the show's first national tour, beginning on October 9 in Seattle.

Jim Walton is a longtime Broadway player, with an extensive résumé of main-stem credits including 42nd Street, Perfectly Frank, Merrily We Roll Along, Stardust, Sweeney Todd, The Music Man, Guys and Dolls, Bye Bye Birdie, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, On the Twentieth Century, She Loves Me and Sunset Boulevard. He has been seen off-Broadway in Big Bad Burlesque, Closer Than Ever, And the World Goes 'Round, Chef's Theater: A Musical Feast and Death Takes a Holiday.

Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers on September 11, 2001, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The show features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, direction by 2017 Tony winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by two-time Tony nominee Kelly Devine and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath.

Watch Jim and Emily break the news of their new theatrical family connection below.

Come From Away

When the world stopped, their stories moved us all.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway
  2. Andrew Lloyd Webber Hints at Taylor Swift's Role in the Cats Film
  3. Let's Do This, Bitches! Broadway's Stephanie J. Block on Rising Up as Cher in The Cher Show
  4. Watch Sara Bareilles & Gavin Creel Sing an Adorable Rendition of 'Bad Idea' from Waitress
  5. Mike Faist, Tavi Gevinson & More Prep for Steven Levenson Days of Rage

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters