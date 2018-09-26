Broadway BUZZ

Julian Ovenden to Join Gillian Anderson & Lily James in London's All About Eve
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 26, 2018
Julian Ovenden
(Photo provided by The Corner Shop PR)

Stage veteran Julian Ovenden has been announced to take on the role of Bill in the upcoming West End premiere staging of All About Eve, a new play based on Joseph Mankiewicz's six-time Oscar-winning 1950 film. Tony winner Ivo van Hove will adapt and direct the production, slated to begin previews on February 2, 2019 and open on February 12 at the Noël Coward Theatre in London.

Ovenden, who has been seen on Broadway in Butley and off-Broadway in Death Takes a Holidayhas acquired an extensive list of theater credits that also includes The Treatment, My Night With Reg, Showboat, Finding Neverland and Marguerite. He played the role of Charles Blake in season five of Downton Abbey.

Ovenden joins a previously announced cast that includes Gillian Anderson as Margo Channing, Lily James as Eve Harrington, Monica Dolan as Karen, Sheila Reid as Birdie and Rhashan Stone as Lloyd. Additional casting is to come.

All About Eve follows aspiring actress Eve Harrington (James), who shows up in the dressing room of Broadway star Margo Channing (Anderson) and reveals her sad life story. Margo takes Eve under her wing, but soon it appears that Eve is conniving to use Margo.

Ivo van Hove's direction will be accompanied by set and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D'Huys, sound design by Tom Gibbons and music from PJ Harvey.

All About Eve is scheduled to play a limited engagement through May 11, 2019.

