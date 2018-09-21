Broadway BUZZ

Gillian Anderson & Lily James to Star in Ivo van Hove's All About Eve in London
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 21, 2018
Lily James & Gillian Anderson
(Photo: Perou)

Gillian Anderson and Lily James are teaming up on a high-profile new stage project. The pair will go head to head as Margo Channing and Eve Harrington, respectively, in the upcoming stage version of Joseph Mankiewicz's six-time Oscar-winning 1950 film All About Eve. The production, directed by Tony winner Ivo van Hove, has shifted its debut schedule, and will now begin performances on February 2, 2019 at the West End's Noël Coward Theatre. Anderson replaces the previously announced Cate Blanchett.

Anderson is an Emmy and Golden Globe winner for The X Files who has been seen onstage in Absent Friends, A Streetcar Named Desire, What the Night Is For and The Sweetest Swing in Baseball. James, most recently seen on-screen in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, has appeared in Downton Abbey and an acclaimed production of Romeo and Juliet at the Garrick Theatre in London.

All About Eve follows aspiring actress Eve Harrington (James), who shows up in the dressing room of Broadway star Margo Channing (Anderson) and reveals her sad life story. Margo takes Eve under her wing, but soon it appears that Eve is conniving to use Margo. The roles of Eve and Margo were indelibly created on-screen by Anne Baxter and Bette Davis.

Anderson and James will be joined in the cast by BAFTA Award winner Monica Dolan (Appropriate Adult) as Karen, Sheila Reid (Othello) as Birdie and Rhashan Stone (The Strange Death of John Doe) as Lloyd. Further casting will be announced soon.

Ivo van Hove's direction will be accompanied by set and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D'Huys, sound design by Tom Gibbons and music from PJ Harvey.

Newsletters