Mike Birbiglia's Latest Solo Comedy The New One Will Play Broadway

Following an acclaimed off-Broadway run at the Cherry Lane Theatre, Mike Birbiglia's The New One will move to Broadway's Cort Theatre this fall. Preview performances will begin on October 25 with the official opening set for November 11, for a limited engagement through January 20, 2019. The New One will mark Birbiglia's Broadway debut. Tickets are now on sale.



Birbiglia said, "I'm so excited to be bringing The New One to The Cort Theatre on Broadway, which is where I saw the great Kenneth Lonergan play This Is Our Youth—which is fitting because this show is about somebody’s youth. Not mine. But somebody's! I won't tell you any more than that. The truth is I try not to tell people anything about my new show because, I find, the less you know about the show the more you will enjoy it."



Birbiglia is a comedian, storyteller, director and actor who has performed in front of audiences worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall. His most recent shows, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend and Thank God for Jokes, were both filmed for Netflix. In addition to performing live, Birbiglia is an author and filmmaker who wrote, directed and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don't Think Twice. Last year, Birbiglia was honored with the Kurt Vonnegut Award for humor.



Written by Birbiglia with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is directed by Seth Barrish with set design by Beowulf Boritt, lighting design by Aaron Copp and sound design by Leon Rothenberg.