Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Jeanna de Waal to Star in World Premiere Princess Diana Musical at La Jolla Playhouse
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 27, 2018
Jeanna de Waal
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

British actress Jeanna de Waal has been cast as Princess Diana in the upcoming new bio-musical Diana. The previously announced show will make its world premiere at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse from February 19 through March 31, 2019.

Jeanna de Waal has been seen on Broadway as Lauren in Kinky Boots and as Heather in American Idiot. She also appeared off-Broadway as Chris Hargensen in Carrie and as Glinda in the national touring production of Wicked.

Diana is set in 1981 and finds the world ready for a royal wedding. Following her fairytale union, Princess Diana faces a distant husband, an unmovable monarchy and constant media scrutiny. But her unabashed honesty, modern perspective and gentle compassion galvanizes a nation, even as it threatens the royal family's hold on England.

Diana is written by the Tony-winning team behind Memphis, with a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by David Bryan and direction by Christopher Ashley. The production will feature choreography by Kelly Devine. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Hear from de Waal herself in La Jolla's video preview of Diana below.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Will Revisit Wicked in 15th-Anniversary Special on NBC
  2. Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway
  3. Jeanna de Waal to Star in World Premiere Princess Diana Musical at La Jolla Playhouse
  4. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Lauren Ambrose in My Fair Lady, Collective Rage & More
  5. Tony Goldwyn & Frank Wood to Join Bryan Cranston & Tatiana Maslany in Network on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters