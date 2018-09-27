Jeanna de Waal to Star in World Premiere Princess Diana Musical at La Jolla Playhouse

British actress Jeanna de Waal has been cast as Princess Diana in the upcoming new bio-musical Diana. The previously announced show will make its world premiere at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse from February 19 through March 31, 2019.



Jeanna de Waal has been seen on Broadway as Lauren in Kinky Boots and as Heather in American Idiot. She also appeared off-Broadway as Chris Hargensen in Carrie and as Glinda in the national touring production of Wicked.



Diana is set in 1981 and finds the world ready for a royal wedding. Following her fairytale union, Princess Diana faces a distant husband, an unmovable monarchy and constant media scrutiny. But her unabashed honesty, modern perspective and gentle compassion galvanizes a nation, even as it threatens the royal family's hold on England.



Diana is written by the Tony-winning team behind Memphis, with a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by David Bryan and direction by Christopher Ashley. The production will feature choreography by Kelly Devine. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



Hear from de Waal herself in La Jolla's video preview of Diana below.



