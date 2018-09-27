Watch Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga Sing 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born

We're just about a week away from the release of the new film remake of A Star Is Born, starring Tony nominee Bradley Cooper and music superstar Lady Gaga. The movie hits cinemas on October 5—but till then, the film has shared a music video featuring Cooper and Gaga singing the original song "Shallow," penned by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. Watch the power-voiced stars below and don't miss the movie when it arrives in theaters next week!



