Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper in "A Star Is Born"
(Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)
Watch Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga Sing 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born
Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 27, 2018

We're just about a week away from the release of the new film remake of A Star Is Born, starring Tony nominee Bradley Cooper and music superstar Lady Gaga. The movie hits cinemas on October 5—but till then, the film has shared a music video featuring Cooper and Gaga singing the original song "Shallow," penned by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. Watch the power-voiced stars below and don't miss the movie when it arrives in theaters next week!

