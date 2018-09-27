Odds & Ends: Erich Bergen Adds Patina Miller, Betsy Wolfe & Mark Ballas to Star-Studded Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Erich Bergen Adds Patina Miller, Betsy Wolfe & Mark Ballas to Star-Studded Concert

Erich Bergen, the star of stage and screen who recently made his Broadway debut in Waitress, will lend his voice to a talent-packed concert at Sony Hall in New York City on September 30 at 7:30pm. Bergen, who is best known as Blake Moran on the hit CBS drama Madam Secretary, will be joined by special guest stars including Tony winner and fellow Madam Secretary star Patina Miller, Waitress alum Betsy Wolfe and current Kinky Boots star Mark Ballas. In addition to his cheered turn in Waitress, Bergen originated the role of Bob Gaudio on the first national tour of Jersey Boys, a performance he reprised in the musical's screen adaptation. He also played Billy Crocker in the national tour of the recent Tony-winning Anything Goes revival. Tickets to Bergen's must-see concert can be purchased here.



Dan DeLuca & Newsies National Tour Stars to Reunite at Feinstein's/54 Below

Cast members from the national touring production of Newsies will seize the day yet again, this time on the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below to present the 3rd annual Newsboys' Variety Show on October 8. Audiences can expect to be dazzled by a variety of musical styles, dancing and other special talents on display in the reunion event. The 7:00pm and 9:30pm concerts will feature Dan DeLuca, Turner Birthisel, Kaitlyn Frank, Jon Hacker, Jeff Heimbrock, Stephen Michael Langton, Devin Lewis, Stuart Marland, Nicholas Masson, Anthony Norman, John Michael Pitera,Alex Prakken, Anthony Rosenthal, Michael Ryan, Jack Sippel, Ethan Steiner, Daniel Switzer, Chaz Wolcott and Iain Young. The evening will be music directed by Chip Prince and produced by Shoshana Feinstein.



New York Theatre Workshop Adds Benefit Performance of Sold-Out Mandy Patinkin Concert Run

Off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop has announced an added benefit performance of the sold-out show Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries 2018, set for October 22 at 7:00pm. "Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries 2018 is a marriage of some of my favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, along with selections from my newest recordings Mandy Patinkin Diary January 2018 and Mandy Patinkin Diary April/May 2018," said Patinkin. "I'm very happy to share Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries 2018, with Adam Ben-David on piano." Patinkin is a Tony winner for Evita whose other Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park with George, Falsettos and The Wild Party.