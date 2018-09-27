Broadway BUZZ

Tickets Are Now on Sale for King Lear Starring Glenda Jackson, Ruth Wilson & Jayne Houdyshell
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 27, 2018
Glenda Jackson
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming revival of Shakespare's King Lear, arriving at the Golden Theatre on Broadway in 2019. Sam Gold will direct the gender-blind production, scheduled to begin previews on February 28 with an opening set for April 4. Tony winner Glenda Jackson will star in the title role.

Joining Jackson in the cast will be Tony nominee Ruth Wilson in dual roles of Cordelia and the King's fool, with Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell as the Earl of Gloucester, Tony nominee John Douglas Thompson as the Earl of Kent, Elizabeth Marvel as Goneril, Pedro Pascal as Edmund, Aisling O'Sullivan as Regan, Sean Carvajal as Edgar, Dion Johnstone as the Duke of Albany, Matthew Maher as Oswald and Russell Harvard as the Duke of Cornwall.

King Lear will feature an original score composed by Philip Glass, with set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jane Cox and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

King Lear

Glenda Jackson stars in the titular role in Shakespeare's classic.
