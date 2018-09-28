You're a Mean One, Gavin Lee! SpongeBob Star to Play The Grinch at Madison Square Garden

This just might be the news of the day! Two-time Tony-nominated Broadway hoofer Gavin Lee has been cast in the title role of the upcoming holiday engagement of Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at Madison Square Garden. The production will run at the Hulu Theater from December 13-30.



"I am thrilled to step into the furry, stinky green shoes of the world’s most beloved Christmas bad boy this holiday season," Lee said. "As a dad myself, I know firsthand the magic of introducing kids to live theater and I look forward to hearts growing three sizes as they experience this beloved story in a whole new way...live onstage!"



Lee was most recently seen in a Tony-nominated turn as Squidward Tentacles in SpongeBob SquarePants. Previously, Lee originated the role of Bert in Mary Poppins in the West End and on Broadway, earning Olivier and Tony Award nominations; he reprised his celebrated turn on the musical's national tour. Lee was also seen on Broadway in a scene-stealing turn as Thénardier in Les Misérables.



With a book and music by Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason, the cheered stage musical adaptation of Dr. Seuss' classic story includes the hit songs "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas," both from the original animated television special. The MSG production will be directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca.



Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will feature scenic design by John Lee Beatty and costume design by Robert Morgan. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.