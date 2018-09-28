Broadway BUZZ

Game On! See Ben Schnetzer, Alexandra Billings & the Cast of The Nap Pose in the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 28, 2018
Ben Schnetzer
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)

The Nap opened at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 27. Richard Bean's farce focuses on snooker prodigy Dylan Spokes, played by Broadway newcomer Ben Schnetzer. Bean, Schnetzer, Alexandra Billings, John Ellison Conlee, Johanna Day, Heather Lind and the rest of the hilarious cast celebrated the play's opening at The Copacabana in NYC where Broadway.com photographer Caitlin McNaney shot these exclusive pics of the stars. Check out all of these hot shots and catch The Nap through November 11!

The Nap playwright Richard Bean also penned One Man, Two Guvnors.
Heather Lind plays Eleanor.
Alexandra Billings makes her Broadway debut as Waxy Bush.
John Ellison Conlee plays Bobby Spokes.
Johanna Day plays Stella Spokes.
Max Gordon Moore plays Tony Danlino and the hilarious MC.
Daniel Sullivan is the director of The Nap.
The Nap

Richard Bean's very funny look at the world of snooker—the British version of pool.
