The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Cameron Crowe Projects That Should Follow Almost Famous to Broadway

Last week, it was reported that Almost Famous, the 1973-set film that chronicles the coming of age of a young music fan who lands an assignment from Rolling Stone, is being adapted into a musical. The film's director/screenwriter, Cameron Crowe is penning the book, and Pulitzer and Tony winner Tom Kitt will compose the music for the production. This got us thinking: which of Crowe's other projects would make a great Broadway musical? Check out your top 10 picks!



10. Aloha





9. Roadies





8. The Wild Life





7. Singles





6. Vanilla Sky





5. Elizabethtown





4. We Bought a Zoo





3. Say Anything





2. Fast Times at Ridgemont High

