The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Cameron Crowe Projects That Should Follow Almost Famous to Broadway
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 1, 2018
Bridget Fonda in "Singles," Tom Cruise in "Jerry Maguire" & Sean Penn in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High"
(Composite by Ryan Casey)

Last week, it was reported that Almost Famous, the 1973-set film that chronicles the coming of age of a young music fan who lands an assignment from Rolling Stone, is being adapted into a musical. The film's director/screenwriter, Cameron Crowe is penning the book, and Pulitzer and Tony winner Tom Kitt will compose the music for the production. This  got us thinking: which of Crowe's other projects would make a great Broadway musical? Check out your top 10 picks!

10. Aloha


9. Roadies


8. The Wild Life


7. Singles


6. Vanilla Sky


5. Elizabethtown


4. We Bought a Zoo


3. Say Anything


2. Fast Times at Ridgemont High


1. Jerry Maguire

