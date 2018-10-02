Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing Out with the Cast of Mean Girls on Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 2, 2018
Erika Henningsen & the company of "Mean Girls"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Mean Girls is one of Broadway's hottest tickets. The Tony-nominated and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning musical adaptation of Tina Fey's hit film is delighting crowds at the August Wilson Theatre eight times a week. Erika Henningsen, the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning star who plays the central role of Cady Heron, made an appearance on the October 1 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers with her fellow cast to sing the show's fan-favorite tune "Stupid with Love." Watch Henningsen, Jennifer Simard, Kyle Selig and the company of Mean Girls below and don't miss your chance to experience the new musical live on Broadway.

Mean Girls

Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, now on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ansel Elgort Will Play Tony in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Film Remake
  2. Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Will Revisit Wicked in 15th-Anniversary Special on NBC
  3. Watch Erika Henningsen Sing Out with the Cast of Mean Girls on Late Night with Seth Meyers
  4. Mike Faist, Ben Levi Ross & Mallory Bechtel to Voice Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel Audiobook
  5. Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked Hamilton The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Frozen School of Rock - The Musical My Fair Lady All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters