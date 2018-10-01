Broadway BUZZ

Valerie Smaldone Welcomes Stage Stars to New Weekly Show, Bagels and Broadway
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 1, 2018
Valerie Smaldone

Popular radio host Valerie Smaldone has combined her two passions—theater and food—in her new weekly show, Bagels and Broadway with Valerie Smaldone.

The hour-long show features conversations with Broadway celebrities, creative teams, producers and numerous unsung heroes who are integral to mounting a production. Since dining out and theater go hand-in-hand, restaurant and food segments are featured as well. In addition, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek is a regular guest, discussing the hottest Broadway buzz of the week with Smaldone.

After hosting the #1 rated music program in the country for over 24 years on Clear Channel, Smaldone left music radio to start her own product company, Valerie Smaldone Media Worldwide, LLC. Most recently, she hosted and produced a three-hour weekly syndicated talk show, America Weekend with Valerie Smaldone. Smaldone is also an actress, voiceover artist, event host, media consultant, talent coach and adjunct instructor at the School of Visual Arts in New York City.

Sponsored in part by Broadway.com, Bagels and Broadway with Valerie Smaldone can be heard every Saturday from 9AM to 10AM on AM 970 The Answer. Episodes are also available as podcasts on the station’s website and on iHeart Radio.

Newsletters