Conor McPherson-Bob Dylan Musical Girl From the North Country Will Move to Broadway

The acclaimed musical Girl From the North Country is headed uptown. The new show written and directed by Tony-nominated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring the music of Bob Dylan, which played a sold-out run at the Public Theater last fall, will set up shop at the Belasco Theatre beginning on February 7, 2020. Opening night is set for March 5.



Girl From the North Country centers on a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in 1934 Duluth, Minnesota. The Public Theater engagement followed a sold-out run at London's Old Vic and a West End transfer.



The off-Broadway cast included three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch as Mr. Burke, Tony nominee Mare Winningham as Elizabeth Laine, Tony nominee Stephen Bogardus as Nick Laine, Tony nominee David Pittu as Reverend Marlowe, Caitlin Houlahan as Kate Draper, Colton Ryan as Gene Laine, Todd Almond as Elias Burke, Jeannette Bayardelle as Mrs. Neilson, Sydney James Harcourt as Joe Scott, Robert Joy as Dr. Walker, Kimber Sprawl as Marianne Laine, Luba Mason as Mrs. Burke and Tom Nelis as Mr. Perry. The ensemble includes Matthew Frederick Harris, John Schiappa, Rachel Stern and Chelsea Lee Williams.



Broadway casting will be announced at a later date.



The production will feature scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; orchestrations, arrangements and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by McPherson and Simon Hale; and movement direction by Lucy Hind.



Check out the company of the Public Theater staging in the videos below.







