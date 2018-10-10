Nicolette Robinson & Al Roker Extend Broadway-Debut Runs in Waitress

Good news! Nicolette Robinson and Al Roker have added more performances to their celebrated Broadway-premiere runs as Jenna and Old Joe in the hit musical Waitress. The pair will now conclude their engagements on November 18.



Waitress marks Robinson's Broadway debut. She has been seen off-Broadway in Brooklynite and Invisible Thread and on-screen in The Affair, Hart of Dixie and Unforgettable.



Roker takes on his first steady Broadway gig with Waitress. He appeared as a one-night mystery guest during the 2003 special theatrical event The Play What I Wrote. Currently serving as the weather anchor on NBC's Today, Roker also appears occasionally as a co-anchor on NBC Nightly News.



The cast of Waitress also includes Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Lenne Klingaman as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, Benny Elledge as Cal, Ben Thompson as Earl and Alex Wyse as Ogie.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The show began previews on March 25, 2016 and officially opened on April 24, 2016.