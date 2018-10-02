Skip to main content
Shows
Buzz
Video
Groups
Gift Cards
Tickets by Date
Search
Cancel
Home
Shows
Buzz
Video
Tickets by Date
Groups
Gift Certificates
Apps
Broadway BUZZ
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
The Broadway.com Show
: Meet the Fetch Ensemble of
Mean Girls
The Broadway.com Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 2, 2018
Get to know the fetch ensemble of
Mean Girls
with this exclusive photo shoot.
Watch the Video
Mean Girls
Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, now on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments
Articles
Trending Now
The
Mean Girls
Ensemble Throws a Revenge Party for the Ages
Simply the Best! Tina Turner Bio-Musical Set for Broadway Transfer
Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway
Waitress
' Katie Lowes & Adam Shapiro on Their Broadway Debuts & Other Firsts
See Ansel Elgort in
West Side Story
Back in 2007
Footer
Stay Connected
Get Broadway News
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Select your language
English
Toggle Dropdown
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
Popular Shows
Wicked
Hamilton
The Lion King
The Phantom of the Opera
The Book of Mormon
Aladdin
Pretty Woman: The Musical
Chicago
Come From Away
Frozen
School of Rock - The Musical
My Fair Lady
All Shows
Broadway Buzz
All Broadway Buzz
Features
Photos
Videos
What We Offer
Browse Shows
Tickets by Date
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Newsletters
Home
Browse Shows
Tickets by Date
Broadway Buzz
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Information
About Us
Privacy Policy
FAQ
Contact Us
Website Terms and Conditions
Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
More
Apps
Mobile Website
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM
1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters