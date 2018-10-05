Anybody Have a Map? Dear Evan Hansen Will Arrive in London's West End

British audiences will soon experience the tear-inducing Tony-winning hit musical Dear Evan Hansen when it transfers to the West End in 2019. The beloved show has announced a London production at The Noël Coward Theatre, set to begin performances in fall of 2019 with exact dates to come. Michael Greif will repeat his Tony-nominated work as the musical's director with Danny Mefford as choreographer.



Dear Evan Hansen follows the conflicted title character, a high-schooler who finds himself caught in a lie that unexpectedly changes his life. The musical features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson and a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.



The complete Broadway creative team will reunite for the London production, including scenic designer David Korins, projection designer Peter Nigrini, costume designer Emily Rebholz, lighting designer Japhy Weideman and sound designer Nevin Steinberg. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Tony winner Alex Lacamoire.



Casting for the London premiere of Dear Evan Hansen will be announced at a later date. Till then, look back at the original Broadway cast show clips below.



