American Son, Starring Steven Pasquale, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Jordan & Eugene Lee, Begins on Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 6, 2018
Steven Pasquale & Kerry Washington in a promotional photo for "American Son"
(Photo: Sophy Holland)

The star-packed Broadway premiere of American Son, a new work written by Christopher Demos-Brown, begins previews at the Booth Theatre on October 6. Tony winner Kenny Leon directs the production, slated to officially open on November 4. The four-person cast includes Emmy nominee Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee.

American Son takes place at a Florida police station in the middle of the night, where a mother (Washington) is engaged in a search for her missing teenage son. Soon her husband (Pasquale) appears, and the evening spirals out of control.

The play features scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite and sound design by Peter Fitzgerald.

Seen in prior productions at George Street Playhouse and Barrington Stage Company, American Son was awarded the 2016 Laurents/Hatcher Award for Best New Play by an Emerging Playwright.

American Son is slated to play a limited Broadway run through January 27, 2019.

Newsletters