Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, Starring Michael Urie & Mercedes Ruehl, Returns to Broadway

Harvey Fierstein's iconic Tony-winning play Torch Song makes a triumphant return to Broadway's Hayes Theater on October 9. The transfer from off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theatre, directed by Moisés Kaufman, will officially open on November 1. Michael Urie leads the cast in the role created in the original production by Fierstein. Mercedes Ruehl co-stars.



Torch Song follows the odyssey of Arnold Beckoff (Urie) to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.



Cast members also moving to Broadway from the production's off-Broadway run are Ward Horton as Ed, Jack DiFalco as David, Michael Hsu Rosen as Alan and Roxanna Hope Radja as Laurel.



Torch Song features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by David Lander and sound design by John Gromada.



The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through February 24, 2019.