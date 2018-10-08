Broadway BUZZ

Kate Reinders Will Join the Company of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 8, 2018
Kate Reinders
(Photo: Bruce Glikas for Broadway.com)

Kate Reinders has booked her next Broadway gig. The multi-talented stage star will take on the role of Cynthia Weil in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical beginning on October 19, replacing current player Kara Lindsay, who will play her final performance on October 14.

Reinders' Broadway credits include Something Rotten!, Gypsy, Into the Woods, Meteor Shower, Good Vibrations, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Wicked. She was also seen in a national touring production of The Sound of Music.

Reinders joins a cast led by Abby Mueller as Carole King, Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner and Liz Larsen as Genie Klein.

With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features an array of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

Look back at Reinders' sit-down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek on Show People.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
