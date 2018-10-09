Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Acclaimed Twilight Zone Stage Adaptation Will Transfer to the West End
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 9, 2018
John Marquez in "The Twilight Zone" at the Almeida Theatre
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

Direct from a sold-out run at London's Almeida Theatre, Anne Washburn's stirring stage version of The Twilight Zone will move to the West End in 2019. Richard Jones will repeat his work as the play's director, with performances slated to kick off on March 4 at the Ambassadors Theatre.

Based on stories by Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling with Charles Beaumont and Richard Matheson, the stage work tips its hat to the 1960s TV series in which ordinary people find themselves in extraordinary circumstances and attempt to solve them in a remarkable way.

The Twilight Zone features scenic design by Paul Steinberg, costume design by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting design by Mimi Jordan Sherin, sound design by Christopher Shutt, movement direction by Aletta Collins and illusions by Richard Wiseman.

Casting for the West End production will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ain't We Proud! Broadway's Bandstand Will Return to Cinemas
  2. Kate Reinders Will Join the Company of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
  3. Dove Cameron to Star in World Premiere Clueless Musical
  4. Jackie Burns & Kara Lindsay Will Return to the National Tour of Wicked
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Barbra Streisand Roles Lady Gaga Should Take on Next

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Frozen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters