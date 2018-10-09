Long as I'm Here with You! Millie Originals Gavin Creel & Sutton Foster to Co-Star in My One and Only Benefit

Original Thoroughly Modern Millie stars Gavin Creel and Sutton Foster will reunite this fall in the highly anticipated benefit performance of the 1983 Gershwin musical My One and Only. The previously announced Roundabout Theatre Company event, to be directed and choreographed by Tony-winning Millie choreographer Rob Ashford, will play Broadway's Sondheim Theatre on November 12 at 7:30pm.



Creel took home a 2017 Tony Award for his turn as Cornelius Hackl in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! He was Tony-nominated for his Broadway-debut performance as Jimmy Smith alongside Foster in Millie. Creel's other stage credits include a Tony-nommed turn in Hair and an Olivier-winning performance in The Book of Mormon.



Featuring a book by Peter Stone and Timothy S. Mayer and the music of George and Ira Gershwin, My One and Only centers on Captain Billy Buck Chandler (Creel), a transatlantic aviator who flies around the world in pursuit of the championship swimmer Edythe (Foster), whom he loves. The musical opened on Broadway in 1983, featuring Twiggy in a Tony-nominated turn as Edythe and Tommy Tune in a Tony-winning performance as Chandler (Tune also won a joint Tony with Thommie Walsh as the musical's choreographers).



My One and Only features classic Gershwin tunes such as "Funny Face," "'S Wonderful," "Strike Up the Band," "Nice Work If You Can Get It" and of course "My One and Only." Additional cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.