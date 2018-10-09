Thank Goodness! Broadway Faves Jackie Burns & Kara Lindsay Will Return to the National Tour of Wicked

They couldn't be goodlier! They couldn't be lovelier! We couldn't be luckier! Broadway favorites Jackie Burns and Kara Lindsay will return to the touring production of Wicked as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, beginning October 31 at San Diego's Civic Theatre. Additionally, Michael Wartella will also return to Oz as Boq, a role he previously played in the Broadway company and national tour.



Burns is Broadway’s longest-running Elphaba and also played the role in the tour. She recently concluded her starring run in the tour of If/Then, and her other stage credits include Hair and Rock of Ages. Lindsay previously played the role Glinda in the Broadway company and tour of Wicked. She's also appeared on Broadway in Newsies and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Wartella recently appeared on Broadway in the original companies of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Tuck Everlasting.



Burns, Lindsay and Wartella join a cast that already includes Jason Graae as The Wizard, Jody Gelb as Madame Morrible, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, Jon Robert Hall as Fiyero and Chad Jennings as Doctor Dillamond.



The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.” With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards, including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony winner Joe Mantello, with musical staging by Tony winner Wayne Cilento.



