Public Theater Announces Extensions for Eve's Song & Wild Goose Dreams

Due to strong demand, off-Broadway's Public Theater has extended the runs of two highly anticipated new plays before the start of preview performances. Eve's Song, written by Patricia Ione Lloyd, will now run through December 9, while Wild Goose Dreams, by Hansol Jung, will now conclude its engagement on December 16.



Directed by Jo Bonney, Eve's Song centers on Deborah, who, in the aftermath of a messy divorce and a daughter coming out as queer, is just trying to keep things normal at home. But as black people continue to be killed beyond their four walls, the outside finds its way in, blurring the lines between family dynamics, politics and the spirit world.



Eve's Song will star Tony nominee De'Adre Aziza, Karl Green, Ashley D. Kelley, Vernice Miller, Kadijah Raquel, Rachel Watson-Jih and Tamara M. Williams. Previews will begin on October 21 in advance of a November 7 opening night.



Wild Goose Dreams, directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman, follows Minsung, a South Korean man whose wife and daughter have moved to America for a better life. Deeply lonely, he escapes onto the Internet and meets Nanhee, a young defector forced to leave her family behind in North Korea. Amid the endless noise of the modern world, where likes and shares have taken the place of love and touch, Minsung and Nanhee try their best to be real for each other.



The cast of Wild Goose Dreams will include Joél Pérez, Obie winner Francis Jue, Dan Domingues, Lulu Fall, Peter Kim, Jaygee Macapugay, Jamar Williams and Katrina Yaukey, with Kendyl Ito and Michelle Krusiec. The production will begin previews on October 30 with an opening set for November 14.