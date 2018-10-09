Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Meat Loaf Musical Bat Out of Hell Will Conclude Its West End Run
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 9, 2018
Christina Bennington & Jordan Luke Gage in "Bat Out of Hell"
(Photo: Specular)

The acclaimed West End staging of the Meat Loaf musical Bat Out of Hell has announced a final performance date of January 5, 2019. Performances of this return engagement began on April 2, 2018 at the Dominion Theatre.

Set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland, Bat Out of Hell is described as a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love. The show features band member Jim Steinman's iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including "You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth," "I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad" and the title song.

The current principal cast includes Jordan Luke Gage as Strat, Christina Bennington as Raven, Rob Fowler as Falco, Sharon Sexton as Sloane, Alex Thomas-Smith as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, Wayne Robinson as Jagwire, Giovanni Spanó as Ledoux, Ryan Anderson as Blake and Simon Gordon as the Strat alternate.

Bat Out of Hell features a book, music and lyrics by Steinman, with direction by Jay Scheib and choreography by Emma Portner. The creative team also includes musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Jon Bausor and Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, fight direction by Stuart Boother and musical direction by Robert Emery.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ain't We Proud! Broadway's Bandstand Will Return to Cinemas
  2. Kate Reinders Will Join the Company of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
  3. Dove Cameron to Star in World Premiere Clueless Musical
  4. Jackie Burns & Kara Lindsay Will Return to the National Tour of Wicked
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Barbra Streisand Roles Lady Gaga Should Take on Next

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Frozen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters