Meat Loaf Musical Bat Out of Hell Will Conclude Its West End Run

The acclaimed West End staging of the Meat Loaf musical Bat Out of Hell has announced a final performance date of January 5, 2019. Performances of this return engagement began on April 2, 2018 at the Dominion Theatre.



Set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland, Bat Out of Hell is described as a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love. The show features band member Jim Steinman's iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including "You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth," "I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad" and the title song.



The current principal cast includes Jordan Luke Gage as Strat, Christina Bennington as Raven, Rob Fowler as Falco, Sharon Sexton as Sloane, Alex Thomas-Smith as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, Wayne Robinson as Jagwire, Giovanni Spanó as Ledoux, Ryan Anderson as Blake and Simon Gordon as the Strat alternate.



Bat Out of Hell features a book, music and lyrics by Steinman, with direction by Jay Scheib and choreography by Emma Portner. The creative team also includes musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Jon Bausor and Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, fight direction by Stuart Boother and musical direction by Robert Emery.