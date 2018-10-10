Heather Headley's Cover of This Wicked Anthem Has Changed Us for Good

Tony-winning Broadway icon Heather Headley is gearing up for the debut of her new album Broadway My Way, set for release this fall. In conjunction with the album, Headley is appearing on a concert tour, playing Philadelphia's Kimmel Center on October 12, Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on November 1 and Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre on November 3. The track list from Headley's album includes moving tunes and showstoppers such as "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," "All the Man that I Need" and "She Used to Be Mine." The Color Purple and Aida star has just released a first listen of an especially poignant number from her album: Stephen Schwartz's Wicked tune "For Good." Listen in below and be sure to pick up Headley's album soon.



