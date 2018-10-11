Kevin Chamberlin on the 'Full Circle' Moment of Playing the Wizard in Wicked

Kevin Chamberlin appeared on the October 10 episode of Broadway.com's daily live Facebook news show #LiveAtFive to talk about starring in long-running hit show Wicked, which actually isn't the first time he's taken a trip down the yellow brick road.

Chamberlin is currently having a wonderful time as the Wizard, but he revealed that he has visited the Emerald City once before. When discussing his first experiences onstage as an actor, Chamberlin explained that as a teenager he was in a production of The Wizard of Oz. "I was Huckleberry Finn in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer when I was nine years old," he said. "I also was Smee in Peter Pan and the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz. I've sort of come full circle being in Wicked."

The Wizard of Oz left such an impact on Chamberlin that he is still in touch with some of the members from the cast and creative team. "Actually, the director of that show just came to see Wicked a couple of weeks ago," he said. "That show was forty-some years ago, which is crazy to think about."

Chamberlin is a three-time Tony nominee for his performances in Dirty Blonde, Seussical and The Addams Family. Wicked marks his 10th Broadway show. He has also had a successful screen career, on projects including Jessie, State of Mind, Heroes and Ghostwriter.

About to celebrate its 15th anniversary on October 30, Wicked also currently stars Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda and Ryan McCartan as Fiyero.

Watch Chamberlin on #LiveatFive below and be sure to tune in every day for a new episode on Broadway’s Facebook page.