Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Carol Hall, Acclaimed Songwriter of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Dies at 82
Obit
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 12, 2018
Carol Hall
(Photo provided by Polk & Co.)

Carol Hall, the celebrated composer and lyricist whose stage musical The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas played a lengthy run on Broadway, died on October 11 at her home in New York City. The cause of death was complications from a rare form of dementia, logopenic primary progressive aphasia. Hall was 82.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, a collaboration between Hall, book writers Larry L. King and Peter Masterson and director/choreographer Tommy Tune, tells the story of Texas Chicken Ranch owner Miss Mona, Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd and their neighborhood of friends. The show first debuted off-Broadway at the Entermedia Theater on April 17, 1978, earning acclaim and moving to Broadway's 46th Street Theatre (now the Richard Rodgers), opening on June 19, 1978.

Whorehouse earned seven 1979 Tony nominations, taking home trophies for Carlin Glynn's turn as Miss Mona and Henderson Forsythe as the Sheriff. The show later moved to the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, concluding its four-plus-year Broadway run on July 24, 1982. Hall joined the cast of the show during its Broadway run, taking on the roles of Mona and Doatsey. A 1982 screen adaptation starred Dolly Parton and Burt Reynolds. An impending Broadway revival was announced in 2014.

Hall's one other Broadway credit, the sequel The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public, opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on May 10, 1994, closing after just 16 performances.

Hall's off-Broadway projects include Sweet Main Street (1979) (in which she also appeared in the cast), A...My Name Is Alice (1984) and Max and Ruby (2007). As an actress, Hall took over the role of Heather in I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It On the Road (1978).

On-screen, Hall wrote now-popular classics for Marlo Thomas' Emmy-winning Free To Be...You and Me and contributed music to Sesame Street.

Hall is survived by her husband, Richard, her sister, Jane, two children, Susannah and Daniel, and a grandson, Wally. A memorial celebration for Hall will be held in April 2019.

Look back at the 1979 Tony Awards performance from The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas below.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Adam Lambert & Ledisi to Join Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth on Wicked Halloween Special
  2. Have a Ball with the Elegant, Scene-Stealing Stars of the Hello, Dolly National Tour
  3. YouTube Star Conor Maynard to Put on His Heels in Kinky Boots on Broadway
  4. Waitress' Nicolette Robinson on Making Her Debut, Singing with Leslie Odom Jr. & More on Show People
  5. Heather Headley's Cover of This Wicked Anthem Has Changed Us for Good

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Frozen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters