Watch Mena Massoud in the Mysterious First Teaser Trailer for Disney's Live-Action Aladdin

The highly anticipated live-action version of Aladdin doesn't premiere until next year, but we've been looking forward to it since casting was first announced. The company of Guy Ritchie's new film includes Mena Massoud in the title role, with Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Will Smith as the Genie and Tony nominee Billy Magnussen in the brand-new role of Prince Anders. This Aladdin features the beloved original music of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, plus two new songs written with Dear Evan Hansen Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Disney has just given us a sneak peek of the motion picture with a first teaser trailer featuring Massoud appearing in Agrabah to the tune of "Arabian Nights." Watch below and mark your calendar: Aladdin arrives in cinemas on May 24, 2019.



