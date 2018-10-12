Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Watch Mena Massoud in the Mysterious First Teaser Trailer for Disney's Live-Action Aladdin
Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 12, 2018
Film poster for "Aladdin"
(Provided by Walt Disney Studios Publicity)

The highly anticipated live-action version of Aladdin doesn't premiere until next year, but we've been looking forward to it since casting was first announced. The company of Guy Ritchie's new film includes Mena Massoud in the title role, with Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Will Smith as the Genie and Tony nominee Billy Magnussen in the brand-new role of Prince Anders. This Aladdin features the beloved original music of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, plus two new songs written with Dear Evan Hansen Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Disney has just given us a sneak peek of the motion picture with a first teaser trailer featuring Massoud appearing in Agrabah to the tune of "Arabian Nights." Watch below and mark your calendar: Aladdin arrives in cinemas on May 24, 2019.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Adam Lambert & Ledisi to Join Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth on Wicked Halloween Special
  2. Anthony Ramos Tapped to Star in Movie Adaptation of In the Heights
  3. YouTube Star Conor Maynard to Put on His Heels in Kinky Boots on Broadway
  4. Waitress' Nicolette Robinson on Making Her Debut, Singing with Leslie Odom Jr. & More on Show People
  5. Heather Headley's Cover of This Wicked Anthem Has Changed Us for Good

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Frozen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters