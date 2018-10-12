Broadway BUZZ

Watch Erich Bergen, Jelani Remy, Ben Thompson & More Go 'Running Through the Night' in New Music Video
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 12, 2018

Multi-talented star Erich Bergen has had an exciting past few months. He played a celebrated Broadway-debut run as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress, led an acclaimed concert at Sony Hall and just kicked off season five as Blake Moran on the hit CBS series Madam Secretary. If that weren't enough, the beloved star recently released a new single, the powerful song "Running Through the Night." Bergen just debuted a music video of the tune featuring a slew of Broadway players including Smokey Joe's Cafe standout Jelani Remy, Waitress scene-stealer Ben Thompson and more. Watch Bergen sing out below and download the song for yourself here.

Newsletters