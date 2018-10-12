Broadway BUZZ

Odds & Ends: Betsy Wolfe Announces Solo Concert Engagement & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 12, 2018
Betsy Wolfe
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Betsy Wolfe Announces Solo Concert Engagement
Talented Broadway alum Betsy Wolfe will take to the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below for a 2019 concert run entitled All Bets Are Off. Wolfe's engagement will appear at the midtown cabaret venue from March 6-9. Most recently seen on Broadway in Waitress, Wolfe's credits also include turns in The Last Five Years, Falsettos, Bullets Over Broadway, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture and 110 in the Shade. All Bets Are Off will mark Wolfe's Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut.

Tony Nominee Christine Andreas to Release New Album
Christine Andreas, a silk-voiced two-time Tony nominee, has announced the release of a new album, Piaf: No Regrets, based on her acclaimed Edith Piaf-themed solo show currently touring the U.S. The album will be released by PS Classics on November 9. A Theatre World Award winner for My Fair Lady, Andreas earned Tony noms for Oklahoma! and On Your Toes. Her other Broadway credits include La Cage aux Folles, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Legs Diamond, Angel Street and Words & Music. She also starred in the national touring production of The Light in the Piazza. In celebration of the album's release, Andreas will perform three concerts at Feinstein’s 54 Below from November 8-10.

Barrow Street Theatricals Announces American Premiere & New Home
The iconic off-Broadway company Barrow Street Theatricals has broken the news of the American premiere of Nassim, written by Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit). Omar Elerian will direct the production, slated to begin previews on December 6 and open on December 12. The play will run at Barrow Street Theatricals' new home just for this production, New York City Center Stage II. The company vacated its longtime venue, Greenwich House, this past spring. Nassim explores the power of language, with a special guest actor featured at every performance. Nassim received its world premiere at the Bush Theatre, London in July 2017.

P.S. Rachel Bloom teases the Broadway arrival of a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend musical.

