Broadway's Andrew Keenan-Bolger & Longtime Beau Scott Bixby Tie the Knot

Hats off to Broadway alum Andrew Keenan-Bolger and his love, Scott Bixby, who were married on October 13 in North Branch, NY. Ari Shapiro, host of NPR's All Things Considered, officiated the ceremony.



Keenan-Bolger has appeared on Broadway in Newsies, Mary Poppins, Seussical, Beauty and the Beast and Tuck Everlasting (during which he vlogged for Broadway.com). He was also seen in national touring productions of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.



Bixby is a national reporter for The Daily Beast.



Many congratulations to the newlyweds!

Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ari Shapiro & Scott Bixby