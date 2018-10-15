Broadway BUZZ

Western Musical Desperate Measures to End Run at Off-Broadway's New World Stages
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 15, 2018
The cast of "Desperate Measures"
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)

The acclaimed Western-themed musical comedy Desperate Measures has announced a closing date of October 28 at off-Broadway's New World Stages. The transfer from an award-winning run with York Theatre Company began previews on May 30 and officially opened on June 13.

Inspired by Shakespeare's Measure for Measure, Desperate Measures tells the tale of Johnny Blood, a handsome young man whose life is in danger over a saloon brawl. Set in the early 1890s, Johnny must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters including a wily sheriff, an eccentric priest, an authoritarian governor, a saloon girl gone good and a nun out of the habit as they all struggle to decide Johnny's fate. Laws are broken and hearts are won as they try to find justice in a world that often doesn't seem just. 

The cast includes Lauren Molina, Conor Ryan, Gary Marachek, Peter Saide, Nick Wyman, Sarah Parnicky, CJ Eldred, Celia Hottenstein and William Thomas Evans.

Desperate Measures features music by David Friedman, book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg and direction by Bill Castellino. The production includes scenic design by James Morgan, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Paul Miller and sound design by Julian Evans. David Hancock Turner serves as musical director.

