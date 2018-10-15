Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Voted! The Top 10 Riverdale Cast Members You Want to See On Broadway
by Eric King • Oct 15, 2018
Casey Cott, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Vanessa Morgan
(Composite by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

Riverdale, the CW's noir teen drama, kicked off its third season on October 10. With the show's regular musical moments like KJ Apa and Camila Mendes' rendition of "Mad World" and Ashleigh Murray's "I Feel Love"—plus, last season's Carrie musical episode—we got to wondering when one of the multitalented actors on the show might trade in their Serpant jackets for a pair of tap shoes. Of course, some Riverdale parents have already graced the Great White Way, such as Molly Ringwald (Cabaret), Luke Perry (The Rocky Horror Show) and Robin Givens (Chicago). Check out the results, and the Broadway-adjacent star in the number one spot, below. 

10. Hayley Law ( Valerie Brown)


9. Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz)


8. Molly Ringwald (Mary Andrews)


7. KJ Apa (Archie Andrews)


6. Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom)


5. Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones)


4. Ashleigh Murray (Josie McCoy)


3. Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper)


2. Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge)


1. Casey Cott (Kevin Keller)

