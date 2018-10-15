Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Adrian Lukis & Brendan Coyle in "The Price"
(Photo: Nobby Clark)
50th-Anniversary Staging of The Price, Starring Brendan Coyle, Set for West End Transfer
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 15, 2018

Theatre Royal Bath's acclaimed 50th-anniversary production of Arthur Miller's riveting drama The Price will move to the West End in 2019. Jonathan Church directs the new staging, set to begin previews on February 5 with an opening set for February 11 at Wyndham's Theatre.

The foursome of stars from the Theatre Royal Bath mounting will reprise their turns in the West End. That includes Emmy nominee Brendan Coyle (Downton Abbey) as Victor, David Suchet (Agatha Christie's Poirot) as Gregory, Adrian Lukis (Collateral) as Walter and Sara Stewart (Doctor Foster) as Esther.

Set three decades after the Great Depression, The Price follows Victor (Coyle) as he returns to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents' estate. Joining him at the house are his wife (Stewart), his estranged brother (Lukis) and a scheming furniture dealer (Suchet). With each of their agendas at odds, Victor must challenge his notion of sacrifice.

The Price will play a limited West End engagement through April 27, 2019.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Adam Lambert & Ledisi to Join Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth on Wicked Halloween Special
  2. Have a Ball with the Elegant, Scene-Stealing Stars of the Hello, Dolly! National Tour
  3. YouTube Star Conor Maynard to Put on His Heels in Kinky Boots on Broadway
  4. Waitress' Nicolette Robinson on Making Her Debut, Singing with Leslie Odom Jr. & More on Show People
  5. The Top 10 Riverdale Cast Members You Want to See On Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Frozen Dear Evan Hansen School of Rock - The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters