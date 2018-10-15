50th-Anniversary Staging of The Price, Starring Brendan Coyle, Set for West End Transfer

Theatre Royal Bath's acclaimed 50th-anniversary production of Arthur Miller's riveting drama The Price will move to the West End in 2019. Jonathan Church directs the new staging, set to begin previews on February 5 with an opening set for February 11 at Wyndham's Theatre.



The foursome of stars from the Theatre Royal Bath mounting will reprise their turns in the West End. That includes Emmy nominee Brendan Coyle (Downton Abbey) as Victor, David Suchet (Agatha Christie's Poirot) as Gregory, Adrian Lukis (Collateral) as Walter and Sara Stewart (Doctor Foster) as Esther.



Set three decades after the Great Depression, The Price follows Victor (Coyle) as he returns to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents' estate. Joining him at the house are his wife (Stewart), his estranged brother (Lukis) and a scheming furniture dealer (Suchet). With each of their agendas at odds, Victor must challenge his notion of sacrifice.



The Price will play a limited West End engagement through April 27, 2019.