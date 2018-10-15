PIX11 to Partner with The Broadway Channel to Air Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: 'Broadway Goes Big'

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting's New York flagship station, has partnered with The Broadway Channel to present Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community.



Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-Award winning anchor, Tamsen Fadal, the latest installment, Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: "Broadway Goes Big" will air on PIX11 in New York on Sunday, October 21 at 6:00pm ET and on WSFL-TV in Miami on Saturday, October 20 at 11:00pm ET.



Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: "Broadway Goes Big" will feature:

We are going big on Broadway with a behind-the-scenes look at King Kong and its giant puppet. Tamsen goes one-on-one with the voice of Kong.

and its giant puppet. Tamsen goes one-on-one with the voice of Kong. The Illusionists are coming back to Broadway, and the Grand Illusionist, Darcy Oake, took some time to talk about how he got into magic and his excitement for this new show.

are coming back to Broadway, and the Grand Illusionist, Darcy Oake, took some time to talk about how he got into magic and his excitement for this new show. Cuba Gooding Jr. makes a razzle-dazzle return to Broadway as Billy Flynn in Chicago and talks about his love for the musical.

and talks about his love for the musical. The Lifespan of a Fact brings Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale back to the stage in this world premiere.

brings Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale back to the stage in this world premiere. We go backstage to toast Wicked , celebrating 15 years on Broadway.

, celebrating 15 years on Broadway. Plus, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek has a Broadway.com minute.

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive-produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.