Roundabout to Dim Marquee Lights in Memory of Cabaret & She Loves Me Scribe Joe Masteroff
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 15, 2018
Joe Masteroff
(Photo provided by Polk & Co.)

Roundabout Theatre Company will celebrate the late Tony-winning librettist Joe Masteroff's longstanding history with the company by dimming the lights of the American Airlines Theatre, Studio 54 and the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre on October 17 at 5:45pm for one minute. Community members are welcome to gather at the American Airlines Theatre, where the marquee will feature Masteroff's name and image in celebration of his memory. Masteroff died on September 28 at age 98.

"We deeply mourn the loss of our friend Joe Masteroff, one of the twentieth century's masters of the Great American Musical," said Roundabout Artistic Director/CEO Todd Haimes. "His She Loves Me and Cabaret helped shape our theater, and we were honored to present them both on Broadway. Joe was a close collaborator, a legendary wit and a dear friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family."

Masteroff's Roundabout Theatre Company credits include two revivals apiece of She Loves Me (1993 and 2016) and Cabaret (1998 and 2014 revival). His other Broadway credits include The Warm Peninsula (1959), 70, Girls, 70 (1971) and Prince of Broadway (2017). As a performer, he appeared in The Prescott Proposals (1953).

In 1967, Masteroff received a Tony Award for Cabaret. He previously received two Tony nominations for She Loves Me (1964). He was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2016.

