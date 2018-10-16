Get a First Look at Alex Brightman in Beetlejuice; Tickets Now on Sale

It's showtime! The highly-anticipated world premiere of Beetlejuice began previews at Washington, D.C.'s National Theatre on October 14 and now we have a sneak peek into the scary world. Based on the 1988 movie of the same name, Beetlejuice stars Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Adam Dannheisser and Leslie Kritzer. With a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown, the new musical features music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect and is directed by Alex Timbers. The tuner is set to open at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on April 25, 2019 after concluding its run in Washington, D.C. on November 18.

Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager who is obsessed with death whose new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon. Check out the photo of Brightman as Beetlejuice himself and be sure to get your tickets to see it on Broadway! And remember, don't say his name three times!