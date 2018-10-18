Broadway BUZZ

Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones & Bobby Cannavale Reveal The Lifespan of a Fact on Broadway
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 18, 2018
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

The star-packed world premiere staging of The Lifespan of a Fact opens at Studio 54 on October 18. Tony nominee Leigh Silverman directs the Broadway production, which began previews on September 20. The three-person cast includes Daniel Radcliffe, two-time Tony winner Cherry Jones and two-time Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale.

Written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, The Lifespan of a Fact follows Jim Fingal (Radcliffe), who has a small job: to fact-check articles for one of the best magazines in the country. His boss (Jones) has given him a big assignment: to apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by legendary author John D'Agata (Cannavale). But now Fingal has a huge problem: D'Agata made up a lot of his article. What starts professional quickly becomes profane.

In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the play's trio of stars introducing a powerful new work to Broadway crowds.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

The Lifespan of a Fact

Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale star in a new play based on John D'Agata's essay.
View Comments

Newsletters