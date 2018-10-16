Broadway BUZZ

See Daniel Radcliffe, Bobby Cannavale & Cherry Jones in New Lifespan of a Fact Production Shots
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 16, 2018
Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones, Bobby Cannavale in The Lifespan of a Fact
(Photo: Peter Cunningham)

In The Lifespan of a Fact, Bobby Cannavale plays a seasoned author with a stellar essay, Daniel Radcliffe is the fact checker determined to verify each word and Cherry Jones is an esteemed editor who just wants to publish the damn thing. The new play based on the book by real-life writers John D'Agata and Jim Fingal started performances at Studio 54 September 20, and Broadway.com has your first look at the production before it opens October 18. Check out the photos of starry cast in the gallery below. 

The Lifespan of a Fact

Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale star in a new play based on John D'Agata's essay.
