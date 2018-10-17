Broadway BUZZ

Talena Monahon, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Stockard Channing, Hugh Dancy & John Tillinger
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)
Stockard Channing, Hugh Dancy & More Celebrate Apologia's Off-Broadway Opening
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 17, 2018

Stage and screen star Stockard Channing is back on the boards in Alexi Kaye Campbell's Apologia. The play, which had an acclaimed run in London last year, follows Kristin Miller (Channing), a radical activist and political protester of the 1960s turned celebrated art historian. The revelation that she will publish her memoir threatens to split her family apart. Channing, playwright Alexi Kaye Campbell, director Daniel Aukin, Hugh Dancy, Talene Monahon, Megalyn Echikunwoke and John Tillinger celebrated the show's off-Broadway opening on October 16. Take a peek at the photos, and then see the play at the Laura Pels Theatre through December 16.

Apologia scribe Alexi Kaye Campell steps out.
Apologia director Daniel Aukin looks sharp.
Apologia's Talene Monahon, Hugh Dancy, Stockard Channing, Megalyn Echikunwoke and John Tillinger take their curtain call. See the play at the Laura Pels Theatre through December 16.

Apologia

Stockard Channing stars in the off-Broadway premiere of Alexi Kaye Campbell's acclaimed play.
